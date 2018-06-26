Posted: Jun 26, 2018 6:34 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 7:27 AM

Bartlesville Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities, Ryan Huff has submitted his letter of resignation. In his statement, Huff says he decided to resign the post to focus on family and personal growth. The resignation is effective as of the end of June.

Huff says it's been a wonderful eleven years in the Bartlesville School District as assistant principal, principal, and athletic director. He wished nothing for the best for Bartlesville schools moving forward.

Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says the district will move quickly to find the best person to fill the vacancy.

Full Statement:

