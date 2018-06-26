News
Local News
Posted: Jun 26, 2018 6:34 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 7:27 AM
Bartlesvillle Athletic Director Ryan Huff Resigns
Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities, Ryan Huff has submitted his letter of resignation. In his statement, Huff says he decided to resign the post to focus on family and personal growth. The resignation is effective as of the end of June.
Huff says it's been a wonderful eleven years in the Bartlesville School District as assistant principal, principal, and athletic director. He wished nothing for the best for Bartlesville schools moving forward.
Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says the district will move quickly to find the best person to fill the vacancy.
Full Statement:
The Bartlesville Public Schools’ Director of Athletics and Activities, Ryan Huff, submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.
A statement from Ryan Huff, “To focus on family and personal growth, I have decided to resign as Director of Athletics and Activities in Bartlesville Public Schools effective June 30, 2018. It has been a wonderful 11 years in the district as assistant principal, principal, and director. I wish nothing but the best for Bartlesville Schools moving forward. GO BRUINS!!!”
Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the district will move quickly to find the best person to fill the
vacancy.
« Back to News