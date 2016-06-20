Posted: Jun 26, 2018 8:50 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 8:53 AM

Tourism, feral Hogs, an inmate's medical service were all topics covered at this week's meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. the Osage County Board welcomed executive director of the tourism oversight committee Kelly Bland, Monday morning, as she discussed the successful events of the previous months as well as membership for the American bus Association and their annual meeting.

Bland boasted the success of the Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook, congratulated the Cattlemen's Association on a successful convention, and highlighted the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Competition. Discussing membership and membership dues for the American bus association annual meeting and marketplace conference, the board was presented an amount of $2,370. The fee comes as a package deal which will give the county access to the annual conference in Louisville Kentucky, as well as dues for 2018 and 2019. The commissioners agreed that it may be worth the price tag to bring more tourism to the county. The American Bus Association schedules bus tours and coordinates with tour companies across United States.

George Upchurch with wildlife services provided a report regarding the feral hog problem and beaver issues across the county. Upchurch stated that 21 Hogs had been taken out of the county in the previous quarter but continue to be an issue. Upchurch also highlighted that trapping has become an issue as ranchers continue to drive the Hogs off of their property. Upchurch also stated that Beaver continue to be an issue, however they have been able to clear many away from bridge-ways and water reservoirs.

lastly the Commissioners discussed adding a 1 month contract for the Osage County Jail to provide inmates with medical service. Sheriff Eddie Virden explained that the department was still reviewing several options for medical service and needed an additional month.

The next meeting Of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held on Friday as a special meeting to close out the fiscal year.