Posted: Jun 26, 2018 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 2:21 PM

Max Gross

Severe winds and rainfall have caused several power outages throughout the area. The most effected spots thus far in the storm have been Dewey and East Bartlesville as far as power outages are concerned.The main stoplight at the intersection of Don Tyler Avenue and U.S. 75 in Dewey has lost power.

Washington County Emergency Managemnt has reported downed power lines both North and West of Dewey.

Public Service Compnay of Oklahoma is also reporting several outages in Northern Bartlesville.

Tune to KWON AM 1400--FM 93.3 for more severe weather information.