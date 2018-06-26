Posted: Jun 26, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 6:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

2018 Miss Delaware County Outstanding Teen, Cassie Harding, recently competed in the 2018 Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen Pageant in Tulsa, and placed in the Top 12. She was one of 33 contestants from across the state competing for the title.

This was her second year to compete in the state pageant. Each local, state and national event includes competition in talent, evening wear, interview, and active wear. Every Miss America state/local Miss and teen titleholder selects a platform issue of importance to her and to society and spends her year of service advocating her issue before the media, business people, public officials, civic and charitable groups, and others.

Cassie’ platform is “Fill their Plate” addressing Childhood hunger. She has logged numerous hours volunteering at Agape Mission and Concern as well as holding fundraiser and food drive for Agape Mission’s “Food for Kids” program.

Cassie is a member of the Bartlesville Varsity pom team and will be entering her senior year at Bartlesville High School.