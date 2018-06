Posted: Jun 26, 2018 5:50 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 9:08 PM

Tune to KWON 1400/93.3 for complete election coverage this evening. In addition to longform coverage, KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 will have updates during regular programing. You catch streams on our free App or online at bartlesvilleradio.com.

FOR DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 11, OFFICE 1

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting CURTIS L. DeLAPP Incumbent 7,617 45.79% 34 of 34 LINDA S. THOMAS 7,050 42.38% ALAN GENTGES 1,968 11.83%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 23 in Washington

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting TRAVIS DUNLAP Incumbent 2,615 46.11% 26 of 26 MICHAEL McFARLAND 678 11.96% JUDD STROM 2,378 41.93%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting DERREL FINCHER 3,360 53.06% 15 of 15 MARTIN GARBER 2,973 46.94%

Precincts: 10 in Washington; 4 in Tulsa; 1 in Rogers

Washington COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 3

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting SYDNEY BARNES 624 30.92% 8 of 8 MIKE DUNLAP Incumbent 1,394 69.08%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Sean Roberts Incumbent 1,818 33.04% 19 of 19 JARED LEMMONS 897 16.30% JORDAN LAUFFER 489 8.89% LOUISE REDCORN 1,768 32.13% J PAUL GANZEl 531 9.65%

Precincts: 14 in Osage; 5 in Tulsa

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 37 Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting STEVE VAUGHAN Incumbent 2,068 42.07% 23 of 23 KEN LUTTREL 2,848 57.93% Precincts: 7 in Osage; 16 in Kay FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISTRICT 10 Republican Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting REX DUNCAN Incumbent 2,696 35.42% 38 of 38 MIKE FISHER 4,916 64.58% Precincts: 28 in Osage; 10 in Pawnee FOR STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 10 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting GARY R. LANHAM 2,584 24.06% 48 of 48 BILL COLEMAN 5,205 48.47% AMBER ROBERTS 2,949 27.46%

Precincts: 24 in Osage; 24 in Kay

Nowata COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1 Democrat

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting BURKE LaRUE 384 74.27% 3 of 3 CURTIS E. BARNES Incumbent 133 25.74%

Nowata County 911 Proposal