Posted: Jun 26, 2018 9:33 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2018 9:33 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage County voters decided it was time for change during the primary election Tuesday evening. and the district attorney race the incumbent Rex Duncan has lost by a significant margin to his opponent Mike Fisher, who took 64% of the vote. Ken Luttrell took the seat from the incumbent Steve Vaughn in the State Representative for District 37 race, Latrell came away with 55% of the vote.



In the County Assessor race Ed Quintin Jr. defeated his opponent Natasha Yancey with 57.7% of the vote, Quinton will face his Democratic opponent in the November election.

As a result of the Tuesday election there will be several runoffs in Osage County, in the State Senate District 10 election Bill Coleman came away with 39% of the vote followed by Gary Lanham with 32% and Amber Roberts with 28%, however the runoff will be between Bill Coleman and Amber Roberts, as Roberts lead Lanham in votes in Kay County. In the State Representative for District 36 race the runoff will come between Louise Redcorn and the incumbent Shawn Roberts. Redcorn took 34% of the votes in Osage County while Roberts took 31.4%.

Additionally, like much of the state, voters were in favor of State Question 788, legalizing medicinal marijuana, 57% of Osage County voters were in favor of the question.