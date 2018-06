Posted: Jun 27, 2018 5:23 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 5:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nowata County voters said yes to an Enhanced 911 tax on election day. The E-911 proposition passed with 73 percent of the vote 2029 to 748.

Burke LaRue defeated incumbent commissioner Curtis Barnes for the District 1 commissioner's seat. Larue says he is up to the challenge.

LaRue garnered 74 percent of the democrat vote.