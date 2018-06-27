Posted: Jun 27, 2018 5:29 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 5:29 AM

The Oklahoma Governor's race ended up going to an August runoff.. Ten GOP candidates asked for the public's vote. Former Oklahoma City Mayor, Mick Cornett got the ost votes with 123,713 for 29 percent of the vote. 7 thousand votes seperated the number two and three candidates -- Tulsa businessman, Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb. Stitt will move on the the August primary. The number two GOP job also will be decided in August. Corporation Commissioner, Dana Murphy got 45 percent of the vote and Matt Pinnell got 35 percent. Cindy Bird missed a clear viictory by just more than half a percentage point. She got 204,058 votes for 49.45 percent and will face Charlie Prater in the August runoff. Incumbent Attorney General Mike Hunter will also be in the runoff with Tulsa's Genter Drummond for the GOP Attorney General nomination. State School Superintendent, Joy Hofmeiser will face Linda Murphy in August for the nomination. GOP voters will also choose between Cathy Costello and Leslie Osborn in August for the Labor Commissioner's nominatoin. The GOP District one Congressional nomination will also be decided in August. Voter will choose betweek former Tulsa County DA, Tim Harris and businessman, Kevin Hern.

Libertarian voters also will have a runoff. The governor's race will come down to Chris Powell and Rex Lawhorn. The Democrat Corporation Commissioner's race will see Ashley McCray and Blake Cummings in August. Democrats will choose between Tim Gilpin and Amanda Douglas in the runoff for the first district congressional seat. There will be a runoff in the District two race as well -- Clay Padgett and Jason Nichols.