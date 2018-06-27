Posted: Jun 27, 2018 6:00 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 6:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Derrrel Fincher will replace Earl Sears in the Oklahoma House. Fincher defeated Martin Garber in Tuesday's primary with 53 percent of the vote. Fincher picked up 3,360 votes to Garber's 2,973.

Fincher thanked Garber for a well-run race. He says voters say they want the legislature to work together to find solutions.

There was no Democrat candidate, so Fincher is unoppoosed in the November general election.