Posted: Jun 27, 2018 8:43 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 8:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police Officers received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday morning from a woman about what you could call an intruder. The woman had found a large snake in her bed.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says officers quickly responded to the home in the 1200 block of SW Maple street. Officers located the a large black snake on the top of the window drapes inside the home. Night Shift Sergeant Randy Tayrien captured the snake and took it to another location where it was released back into the wild.

Police Officers never know what to expect next when responding to calls for service. Something Night Shift Sergeant Randy Tayrien loves about his job.

We have a picture of the snake.