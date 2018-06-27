Posted: Jun 27, 2018 9:16 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 9:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahomans passed State Question 788 on Tuesday making it legal for doctors to give people a license to use medical marijuana. Chairman of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, Kevin Buchanan says first of all, law enforcement will still enforce the illegal use of marijuana.

Medical marijuana becomes legal as of August 30th unless the state legislature adjusts the effective date of the question. Buchanan says there are questions that will need to be answered

Medical marijuana use in public will cause problems if people try to use it in a restaurant because it's illegal to smoke in the food establishment. Buchanan expects two laws to conflict.

Legislators have said they expect to be called into special session to deal with the results of Tuesday's vote.