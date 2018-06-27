Posted: Jun 27, 2018 10:09 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 10:09 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police served a search warrant and made arrests Tuesday night. Police Public Information Officer, Jay Hastings reports offers served the warrant at a home in the 3900 block of NE Michigan.

Officers encountered thirteen people, some of whom had recently arrived from California in two vehicles. Officers conducted a search of the home and the vehicles on the property. One of the vehicles contained a little over two pounds of methamphetamine. Ten people were arrested on various drug charges and trafficking Methamphetamine.