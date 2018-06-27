News
Bartlesville Drug Bust on Tuesday
Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville Police served a search warrant and made arrests Tuesday night. Police Public Information Officer, Jay Hastings reports offers served the warrant at a home in the 3900 block of NE Michigan.
Officers encountered thirteen people, some of whom had recently arrived from California in two vehicles. Officers conducted a search of the home and the vehicles on the property. One of the vehicles contained a little over two pounds of methamphetamine. Ten people were arrested on various drug charges and trafficking Methamphetamine.
Hastings concludes by saying obviously someone at the residence has been dealing illegal drugs and this was a high traffic area.
