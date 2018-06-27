Posted: Jun 27, 2018 11:41 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 12:50 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The July 4 Holiday is just around the corner, and safety will be on the minds of the Bartlesville Fire Department. Cookouts, fun at the lake, and firework displays are the typical ways to celebrate the holiday. With this is mind the Bartlesville Fire Department would like to remind you that firework displays are not allowed.

Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks talks about the City’s rules.

Arranged fireworks displays are permitted for licensed companies and have trained personnel to discharge the fireworks, but individual permits are not issued.

The City of Dewey does issue permits, and fireworks are allowed in rural areas.

Banks gives some tips on shooting off fireworks safely.

If you do choose to light fireworks in rural areas, the the fire department would like to remind you to pick up your trash and have water on hand.