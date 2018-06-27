Posted: Jun 27, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 3:12 PM

Thirteen arrests were made and eight people made initial appearances at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of amphetamine trafficking after a search warrant was served to a residence in Bartlesville Tuesday evening.

Florentino Alvarez Jr., Florentino Alvarez Sr., Christian Arias, Tiffany Britt, Jasmin Celio, Susan Flores all from Central California as well as Chad Robinson and Rebacca Conner from Northeast Oklahoma all appeared on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, A Bartlesville Police Special Operations team arrived at a residence on the 3900 block of East Michigan Street to serve a warrant. Multiple people were inside and outside the residence and were all detained into police custody.

There were two vehicles parked on the grass near the back door of the residence. A search of one the vehicles produced a large quantity of methamphetamine inside of a bag that was saran wrapped and duct taped. The methamphetamine weighed out to just over two pounds in total.

Three of the suspects gave statements to the police. Britt stated that she rented one of the vehicles in Fresno, California and made a trip to Pawhuska before returning to Fresno. She then made a stop in Madera, California and met up with five of the suspects who began following her to Bartlesville.

Britt then traveled to Flagstaff, Arizona to pick up Robinson and the group continued on its trip to Bartlesville. Britt claimed that the group used ‘walkie talkies’ to communicate between the two vehicles.

She stated that the men traveling with the group were going to fix a house in Bartlesville. No tools were found in either vehicle.

Bonds were set between $50,000 and $250,000 for each suspect based on prior criminal history. All will appear in court again on Thursday where the State of Oklahoma will make a decision on filing charges.