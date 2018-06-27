Posted: Jun 27, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 3:50 PM

Max Gross

Incumbent Curtis Barnes will have to give up his District No. 1 seat on the Nowata County Board of Commissioners as voters showed resounding support for Burke LaRue. In Tuesday’s primary election LaRue earned 74.2% of the vote.

LaRue is a Nowata County native and has resided in the area for the last 22 years. He runs his family farm as well as a custom hay bailing business.

LaRue says building up Nowata County is a big reason why he ran for the seat and is one of his goals when he takes office.

The first-time politician says change should be welcomed in the county and his diverse background will help him in office.

LaRue says that the support he’s received from the entire county has been incredible.

Barnes has served as the District No. 1 commissioner since 2010.

PHOTO COURTESY: votelarue.com