Posted: Jun 27, 2018 4:02 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2018 4:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met on Wednesday afternoon for a regularly scheduled meeting, during which they had three business items to approve.

Director Chris Wilson explained that these all dealt with audits and budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

During final comments, it was noted that work was continuing at the Sooner Motel to remove asbestos before work could start on the new Popeye's restaurant. It is hoped that work and construction could be underway in September.

All other items were approved.