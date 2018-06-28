Posted: Jun 28, 2018 8:51 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2018 8:51 AM

Bill Lynch

In a nearly landslide victory Mike Fisher, candidate for District Attorney, defeated the incumbent District Attorney Rex Duncan in the Primary Election on Tuesday. Fisher took 64.58% of the total vote in the Primary election and more than 2,000 more votes than Duncan. Fisher attributed the success to his supporters.

Now that the Primary Election is over Fisher is looking ahead to the November General Election when he will face his Independent Opponent Bob Buchanan of Pawnee. Fisher discussed his next steps.