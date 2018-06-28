Posted: Jun 28, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2018 9:17 AM

Round one of the election is over with the primaries on Tuesday, and the runoff and general elections are coming up.

The City of Bartlesville would like to remind those with political signs what is, and is not, allowed.

If the candidate on your yard sign did not move on in the election process, you are required to remove it in the next 2-3 days.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey talks the rules

State law prohibits campaign signs on a rights-of-way of any state road or highway, but private property sometimes clashes with those laws.

Also, according to state law, signs left out may be picked up by government personnel - The candidate’s campaign can be subject to a fine if they are not picked up or disposed of within 15 days of notice.