Posted: Jun 28, 2018 2:06 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2018 2:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

In a recent study, Oklahoma Ranks among the best states for patriotism.

According to Wallethub, the state of Oklahoma ranks 14th best for patriotism. Across 13 key metrics, with lower numbers indicating better results, Oklahoma ranks best in requirements for civics education, and 9th in volunteer hours per resident. Oklahoma additionally ranks 8th in number of veterans per 1,000 civilian adults.

For the complete report, you can visit Wallethub's website here