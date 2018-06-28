Posted: Jun 28, 2018 3:15 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2018 3:17 PM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma filed charges against eight individuals who were arrested on Tuesday evening. Six Californians and two people from Northeast Oklahoma were each charged in concert with one felony count of endeavoring or conspiring to deliver or possess a controlled dangerous substance.

Tina Sanders and Victoria Carr were both charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia counts stemming from this same incident as well.

Police affidavits allege that the group traveled from Madera, California to Bartlesville in two separate vehicles. A warrant was served to a residence on the 3900 block of Michigan Street in Bartlesville and 13 people at the residence were detained.

A search of a vehicle on the property produced just over two pounds of methamphetamine. That amount holds an estimated street value of $7,000.

All eight of the individuals with felony charges will appear in front of judge Russell Vaclaw on his felony status docket on July 27.

