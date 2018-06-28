Posted: Jun 28, 2018 4:30 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2018 4:30 PM

Bartlesville Public Library’s Literacy Services Program is adding a new yoga class to summer line-up of health classes offered at the library.

The class will be held at 5:30 the evenings of July 10, 17, 23 and 31, and Aug. 7, 14, 23 and 28 at the Bartlesville Public Library. Instructor Misty Pryor is Group Fitness Certified through Athletics and Fitness Association of America Yoga Fit Teacher Training Level 1, 2, and 3, Kerr-McGraw said.

The class is for all levels. Modifications and adjustments are offered so that the beginning to intermediate students can develop flexibility and relaxation.

For more information, contact 918.338.4179 or email literacy@bartlesville.lib.ok.us