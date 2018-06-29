Posted: Jun 29, 2018 7:30 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2018 7:30 AM

Jarett Jones

This year for the annual celebration of Independence Day, Freedom Fest has decided to go local with the entertainment - Making the Stars of Freedom Fest the main event.

The talent contest will be held just after the opening ceremony on July 4 at 7:15 PM.

Nathan Thompson with the Kiwanis Club talks about how to register

The talent show will then be followed by a Patriotic Costume contest. The contest is open to all children, from the age of toddlers to 17-year-olds.

Then at 8:15 there will be the Salute to Our Hero’s, for our servicemen and women, and first responders.

The finale will begin 9:45 (or when the Doenges Ford Indian’s game in the Winget tournament is over) with Lily McGee singing “God Bless America”, followed by the much anticipated fireworks show.