Posted: Jun 29, 2018 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2018 10:27 AM

Bill Lynch

Friday the Osage County Board of County Commissioners met for a special meeting. during the Friday meeting the Commissioners approved and signed transfer of funds within Osage County as needed to finalize and end the fiscal year. The Commissioners also signed an agreement with Miller Ems for the Barnsdall event EMS coverage area for fiscal year 2018 and 2019 at the rate of $18,000 a month.

Miller EMS District supervisor Nathaniel Keylon was present at the Friday meeting and discussed the services current objective of going from a BLS or basic life support service to an ALS or advanced life support service at the Barnsdall location. Currently, Miller EMS has ALS support four days a week, as they continue to look for trained and certified paramedics to serve in the new coverage area. Keylon said they will continue to improve and train there EMS certified medics to provide the best possible care until the Barnsdall location has a full-time paramedic.



