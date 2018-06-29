Posted: Jun 29, 2018 11:04 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2018 11:04 AM

Bill Lynch

Thursday morning the Oklahoma chapter of the Nature Conservatory was presented with a $5,000 Grant from Enbridge Energy. The Nature Conservatory will use the grant funds to provide support for the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve located in Osage County.

The Tallgrass Prairie is one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world in the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve in Oklahoma is the largest protected remnant of the Tallgrass prairie ecosystem left on Earth. the Prairie provides necessary habitat for wildlife such as migrating monarch butterflies, bees, and other pollinators. The Prairie is also home to the greater prairie chicken, and other grassland birds, as well as migrating Raptors, rare insects, such as the American burying beetle, and numerous other species. With the funds the Nature Conservatory will be able to combat non-native invasive species which threaten native plant life that is vital for pollinators.

It is the core value of Embridge Energy to meet society’s need for secure energy supply—while, at the same time, reducing emissions and protecting the environment.

Thursday Enbridge Energy Regional Director Kevin Ruffatto, Osage County Tourism Board President Christy Redeagle, Enbridge Energy Community Engagement Advisor Brent Rush, Enbridge Energy Environment Advisor Stephanie Taylor, and State Director for The Nature Conservancy Oklahoma Mike Fuhr were present at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve to accept the grant.