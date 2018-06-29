Posted: Jun 29, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2018 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A trial is set for August 20 for Johnie Dean Downey, a 54-year-old Pryor man who is being accused of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent. Downey’s wife Christa was killed in shooting incident that took place in the parking lot of McCalister’s in Bartlesville.

According to an affidavit, investigators responded to the shooting where Downey had originally told officers that the gun was discharged accidentally. The incident in question occurred on June 13, 2017.

A warrant for Downey’s arrest was issued in August 2017. Downey is being represented by Mark Kane.

The crime of first degree murder is punishable by death, imprisonment for life or life in prison without parole.