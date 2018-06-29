Posted: Jun 29, 2018 3:32 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2018 3:32 PM

Governor Mary Fallin has issued a statement saying there will not be a special legislative session to implement State Question 788, the medical marijuana ballot issue approved by Oklahoma voters earlier this week:

Fallin says that she conferred with House and Senate leaders and a special legislative session is not necessary to implement provisions of State Question 788.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed emergency rules and has been working with other agencies to develop a medical and proper regulatory framework. Fallin says if circumstances develop that adjustments to the Health Department rules are necessary, those can be addressed when lawmakers return in regular session early next year.