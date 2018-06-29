Both area lakes are now at full capacity this summer thanks to some heavy rains last week.

According to Senior Administrative Assistant to Director of Water Utilities, Marcy Koester, Hula lake is currently at 734.83, which is at 140.1% capacity.

Hudson lake, which was not full last week, has reached 100% capacity at 757.0.

In all, there is a 134.2 overall percentage of water remaining, with average daily use dropping from last week to 5.6 million gallons.