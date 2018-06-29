Posted: Jun 29, 2018 4:00 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2018 4:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Duck Derby is making it's triumphant yearly return on Wednesday for the 4th of July.

Free watermelon, games for the kids, music, fireworks, food, and the state's best Duck Derby will all be in Don Tyler Park on Wednesday starting at 4 that afternoon. The food will be exclusively from the Dewey Lions Club, and the Chase Wilson Band will start at 6, which means the duck race will start at 8:45 and the fireworks will be at 9:30, all brought to you by the Dewey Civic Association.

For those new to the Dewey Duck Derby, hundreds of rubber ducks will be numbered and raced down the “Delaware River” that cuts through Don Tyler Park. A grand prize will be awarded to the adopter of the duck. You can adopt a duck at City Hall, Linger Longer Antiques & Soda Fountain, Popkess Pharmacy, The Vintage Loft Junk Boutique, Heritage Theater Cafe & Pub, or the Dewey Library. One duck is $5, or five ducks for $20.

Additionally, the Dewey Volunteer Fire Department will hold their yearly raffle on Wednesday evening. Tickers are $1 each, or 6 for $5, and can be purchased from any Dewey Firefighter.

Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting live from the party from 4-to-6 on the 4th of July from Don Tyler Park.