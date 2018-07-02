Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:26 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2018 10:26 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several agreements and resolutions at a Monday morning meeting.

The board first approved a resolution to designate Arvest Bank of Nowata and Regent Bank of Nowata as county depositories. Several detention services agreements were also reached with multiple different institutions including Cleveland County, Tulsa County and the Sac and Fox Nation.

The commissioners then accepted the resignation of county emergency manager Chris Sistler. Sistler will remain with the sheriff’s department though as he was appointed along with Kenny Freeman to be the requisitioning officer for that office.

Finally, a memorandum of agreement was reached with the district attorney’s office for the yearly renewal of the forfeiture’s agreement. The sheriff’s office and the district attorney will split evenly any forfeitures from criminal activity.

In the announcements portion of the meeting the board wanted to clarify that the county courthouse will be closed on Independence Day.