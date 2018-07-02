Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2018 10:34 AM

Jarett Jones

The cast has been chosen, practice is underway, and the performance is right around the corner for the Bartlesville Children’s Musical Theater production of The Little Mermaid.

A cast of 80 children aged seven to 17, are highlighted by four year veteran Lily McGee as Ariel, and local talent in Asher Brewer as Prince Eric.

The performance dates for C-M-T are July 12-13 at 7:00 in the evening, and July 14-15 at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Music Director Tiffany McGrew talks tickets and ticket price

A $4 handling fee will be added to each ticket at checkout, all sales are final, no refunds and no exchanges.