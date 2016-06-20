Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:53 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2018 10:53 AM

Bill Lynch

Monday was the first meeting of the new fiscal year for the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. During which, the Commissioners signed new contracts, approved Professional Service agreements, and lease agreements. the Commissioners also discussed the possibility of opting in a class action lawsuit against the federal government, and discussed the implications of voters passing of State Question 788.





Following the signing of several new and existing contracts for the fiscal year, the Commissioners discussed the possibility of opting in to a class action lawsuit against the federal government. The lawsuit is Kane County, Utah V. United States, and comes following a Supreme Court decision that the federal government is required to fulfill obligations regarding payments owed to counties across the country after withholding funds due to budgetary reasons. However, District #3 Commissioner Darren McKinney felt the matter should be tabled until next week in order to do more research. McKinney was concerned that action against the federal government rarely comes without ramifications.





Finally, Heather Barkley from the Osage County Health Department discuss during citizens input that the local Health departments will have no control, or authority, of issuing or approving medicinal marijuana licenses. The license issuing authority will remain at the state level. The Commissioners also stated, since the County is the recipient of federal funds, drug testing will be performed on all County employees, and if an employee fails a drug test they will be terminated, zero tolerance.



