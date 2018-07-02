Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:55 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2018 1:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning at 9 for their first of the month meeting.

Several forms and resolutions were approved from the commissioners, including an agreement for transportatio forms for onging projects, and resolutions for the Washington County Treasurer's Office.

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle announced that Road 3940 is closed for an emergency repair. Antle explained that a cross drain was found on the road, so work was ongoing but the road should be oppened on Tuesday.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were recieved.