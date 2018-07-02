Posted: Jul 02, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2018 3:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a violent history appeared at the Washington County courthouse on Monday. Ronald Viles was arraigned on a charge of domestic abuse assault and battery for an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched in reference to a potential domestic incident. A 42-year-old female claimed that Viles assaulted her. She had a visible cut on her nose that was still bleeding.

The woman had multiple red marks on her neck. She claims that Viles choked her with his right hand for at least 10-15 seconds. She claims that Viles stopped for a second and she tried to leave the residence but he then pushed her on the couch and began choking her again.

Bond for Viles was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.