Posted: Jul 02, 2018 3:21 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2018 3:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man led police on a chase during the early hours of Monday morning. Amos Burruss stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing multiple charges including reckless driving, eluding, possession of methamphetamine and damage to private property among other charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer attempted to stop Burruss for having a defective third brake light. Burruss pulled into a gas station and slowed down his vehicle but never stopped. Burruss then sped away on Virginia Avenue heading north.

He ran multiple stop signs and his speed approached 75 miles per hour. Burruss made a turn down Cudahy Street before approaching a gravel alley. The Dodge Durango Burruss was traveling then barreled through the fence of a property on Margerite Avenue.

The chase continued with speeds eclipsing 80 miles per hour before Burruss crashed his vehicle into a fence on Lupa Street. This time the vehicle stopped and Burruss was taken into police custody.

A search of the vehicle produced a small bag containing methamphetamine.