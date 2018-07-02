Posted: Jul 02, 2018 7:42 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2018 7:42 PM

The Bartlesville City Council held four separate public hearings at a Monday night meeting.

The first hearing was regarding the closure of a 10-foot utility easement on the property of 2900 Ridge Court. No one came forward to speak at the public hearing. The council opted to table any action until more information could be collected.

The second hearing was held with nobody speaking. That was in regards to a 20-foot easement that was requested to be closed. That easement is covered by a house and would involve the movement of an 18-foot storm sewer also under the easement. The city staff initially recommended rejection, however, they can go forward with the project as long as documentation provides a more exact legal description of the land parcel.

The third item put before the public involved the closing of a right of way on First Street to allow the Children’s musical Theatre to build more parking. Work has already begun building an extension on Wyandotte Avenue. This is viewed as a positive for the city as well because it would make a 90-degree intersection with Hensley Boulevard.

On The Rock Ministries also wanted to improve parking by closing the right of way on Second Street encompassing the south 30 feet. These actions were both approved.

Other happenings from the meeting entailed the Bartlesville Police Department receiving a $10,000 grant from OMAG for body-worn cameras. Also, an ordinance was adopted to form a transportation committee.

All city offices will be closed on the Fourth of July.