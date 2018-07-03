Posted: Jul 03, 2018 1:11 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2018 1:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening for their first meeting of the month, where they approved the Fiscal ear 2018-2019 Pay Plan.

The council had a quick discussion before agreeing to allow City Manager Kevin Trease to obtain quotes for construction on the new police and municipal court building. Trease explained that the city would be acting like a contractor, and he would be gathering information and bids from both the direct source and through the builders to find the best prices. The hope is for the construction to be completed by the fall.

During final staff comments, Trease announced the Dewey Second Saturday would be on July 14, and would feature plenty of sales. “Independence Day” will be shown in Don Tyler Park tonight at 8:30, and the festivities for the Fourth of July will start Wednesday afternoon at 4.