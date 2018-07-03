Posted: Jul 03, 2018 1:15 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2018 1:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

In the short meeting, City Manager Kevin Trease provided the authority with an update, explaining that an underway project would have to have the plan altered. According to Trease, finding equipment and workers was a challenge, but after looking at the project closer, it was determined that the city could purchase the equipment and city workers could install it. After the re-evaluation, the city would actually save near $10,000 by keeping the project in-house.

All other items were approved.