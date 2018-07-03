Posted: Jul 03, 2018 3:08 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2018 4:02 PM

Several events of note will be taking place throughout Nowata County on Independence Day and the days to follow.

The annual Fourth Of July celebration in the City of Nowata will take place at Jack Gordon Park starting at 2 p.m. The Nowata Fire Department will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and drinks. There will be turtle races at 4:30, followed by an auction at 6:00. You’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs for a fireworks at dusk as well.

This event is being put on by the Nowata Chamber of Commerce, City of Nowata, Nowata Fire, Nowata Merchants and the Harmon Foundation.

The Living Word Family Church is hosting a party as well featuring food and volleyball.

Delaware is hosting a celebration as well. Concessions will be available starting at 5 p.m. A free watermelon feed will be taking place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. This will be followed by fireworks at dusk.

South Coffeyville’s Independence Day firework show will be held July 14th.

For individuals looking to set off their own fireworks within the City of Nowata permits can be purchased for $10 at the fire station.