Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Health Department is encouraging parents to have their children immunized for the 2018-19 school year now to avoid the rush. Parents of kindergartners, seventh graders and students entering college please review your children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming year.

Back-to-school vaccinations help protect Oklahoma’s children and families from the spread of infectious diseases. Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine preventable diseases. The following vaccines are required for Oklahoma children entering or returning to school in the fall:

Kindergarten — DTaP (diptheria, tetanus, pertussis), IPV (polio), MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and Varicella (chicken pox), HepB, HepA;

Seventh grade — Tdap; and CDC recommends the meningitis vaccine and HPV vaccine

College entry — Meningitis

If your child is due for a vaccination, visit your child’s healthcare provider or the Washington County Health Department, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane, in Bartlesville, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The health department is closed for lunch noon to 1:00 p.m.

Washington County Health Department is having a day just for school shots on Monday, July 30th, but due to staff shortages you can call and make an appointment now at 918-335-3005