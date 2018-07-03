Posted: Jul 03, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2018 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Fourth of July is full of friends, family and fireworks, but it's not all fun for everyone.

Larry Cowan is a counselor at Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center. Cowan says that he has found that while many veterans want to celebrate the Fourth of July, many suffer from PTSD and some of the sights, smells and noises can trigger memories and symptoms.

Cowan says that flashbacks can occur, and while not all reactions will be the same, plenty of different scenarios can happen from any number of things that trigger those memories. He says that the best thing to do is to be respectful and understand that sometimes those people who are experiencing PTSD might just want to get away.

Cowan says that it's not just veterans who experience PTSD, but he asks that you be respectful during the holiday for those who have sacrificed to keep the country safe. He says that you can do this just by being mindful about music and loud noises, including setting off fireworks.

Cowan says if anyone is experiencing symptoms, there is absolutely help.

You can reach Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center by calling (918) 336-1463