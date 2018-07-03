Posted: Jul 03, 2018 5:54 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2018 5:54 PM

Bill Lynch

Much of the meeting was spent discussing the ODOT approved Streetscape project Tuesday evening at the monthly meeting of the Pawhuska City Council. The project which began the approval process back in 2010, was finally approved by ODOT in 2015, and has now been submit for full review by the City Council.

The project would see the replacement of a section of Main Street beginning in front of the Mercantile and extending West to Palmer Street, and heading north from Main on Kihekah Ave to 6th Street,including the East and West side of the Triangle Building. Initially the project was approved at $680,000 with a 30/70 match, however with the replacement of utilities under Main Street and Kihekah, and the additional street replacement the estimate is now 1.2 million dollars. ODOT did however approve to cover the additional cost, and changed the project to a 20/80 match. The Osage Nation has agreed to pay $104,000 for the project, which would leave the City of Pawhuska to cover approximately $180,000. no further action can be taken on the project until a public hearing is held, and the city council approves the utility line replacements.

No action was taken at this meeting, and the item will need to appear on a future agenda.

The Pawhuska City Council meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 in Pawhuska City Hall.