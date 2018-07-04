Posted: Jul 04, 2018 3:32 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2018 3:32 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Cherokee Area Council of Scouting will search for a new Scout executive. Ty Roberts resigned his position with the Cherokee Area Council for a full time position with the US Army. The Council represents Scouting in a six-county footprint in Northeast Oklahoma.

The resignation was effective immediately. Council President, Chris Cook says the scouts appreciate Roberts's service to our country through the National Guard and now for his active duty.

The search process will begin in the next two weeks and is expected to take 90 days to complete.

The Cherokee Area Council has more than 100 years of Scouting service in NE Oklahoma. Plans are underway for the August membership kickoff with the new Family of Scouting in the Cub Scout program serving girls and boys. Local staff and volunteer Scout leaders look forward to another successful year for youth gaining life skills plus social interaction and character development.