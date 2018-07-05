Posted: Jul 05, 2018 3:43 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2018 3:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

A new study shows that Oklahoma is tied for the third least strict state when it comes to speeding.

According to Wallethub, 12 metrics were taken into account when determining who the most strict states were when it came to speeding and reckless driving. The study shows that Oklahoma ranks 31st in how much speeding tickets are taken into consideration in regards to suspension of a license, and ranks 26th in times when speeding is automatically considered reckless driving.

However, Oklahoma does ranks 6th most strict on average increase in cost of insurance after one speeding ticket, and ranks 10th strictest on minimum jail time on first reckless offense.

We have a link to the full Wallethub report here