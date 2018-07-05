Posted: Jul 05, 2018 4:17 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2018 4:17 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville is accepting applications for members for a new transportation committee. The newly-formed committee was created in an ordinance approved by the city council at its most recent meeting on July 2.

The five-member committee will consist of two city councilors and the other three spots will be filled by Bartlesville residents. All members will serve two-year terms.

The committee will be in charge of assessing transportation needs for the community including those of motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders. Also, assessing opportunities to improve mobility in the community and exploring emerging transportation options for the sake of the community.

Other responsibilities will include evaluating financial sustainability of transportation improvement and identifying best practices to improve efficiency for all modes of transportation.

Citizens interested in being appointed to the committee are encouraged to complete an application. Applications are available on the City of Bartlesville’s website, www.cityofbartlesville.org, or in the City Manager’s Office, located on the second floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.