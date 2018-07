Posted: Jul 07, 2018 3:34 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2018 3:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will take action on an employment contract with Mike Bailey as city manager Monday night. The agenda for the council meeting calls for for the council to appoint city council members to the transportation committee. Monday night's council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center Building