Jul 08, 2018

Washington County Commissioners to Act on Contracts

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take action on a fiscal year 2019 contract with Pitney Bowes and a contract with Cole's Lawn Service Monday morning.  Once the board completes its business it will convene as the county Correctional Facilities Authority.  The members will acknowledge a receipt of understanding on an agreement with Bryan, Little, Harvey, and Kent.  The Board of Commissioners will convene at 9:30 and Correctional Authority meeting will convene at 10:30 Monday morning at the Courthouse Administrative Center.


