Posted: Jul 08, 2018 2:43 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2018 2:43 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take action on a fiscal year 2019 contract with Pitney Bowes and a contract with Cole's Lawn Service Monday morning. Once the board completes its business it will convene as the county Correctional Facilities Authority. The members will acknowledge a receipt of understanding on an agreement with Bryan, Little, Harvey, and Kent. The Board of Commissioners will convene at 9:30 and Correctional Authority meeting will convene at 10:30 Monday morning at the Courthouse Administrative Center.