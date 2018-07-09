Posted: Jul 09, 2018 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2018 11:30 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several business items at a Monday morning meeting.

One item of unfinished business from last week was smoothed over as a resolution to temporarily transfer funds from the CBRI account to the general fund was approved. $250,000 will be transferred until the amount can be refunded after collections come in.

The commissioners decided to take no action on a resolution to pay membership dues for the County Officers and Deputies Association. The dues would cost $835 for the year. Each individual officer can elect to go to classes they need for $25 each.

Requisitioning and receiving officers were approved for the OSU extension office and the court clerk.

County assessor Dave Neely informed the board that every member of his office is now advanced assessor certified.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday.