Posted: Jul 09, 2018 11:36 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2018 11:36 AM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners decided to join the class action lawsuit against the federal government and Treasurer Sally Hulse discussed properties acquired at the resale at this week's meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners.

As a continuation of last week's meeting the Osage County Commissioners discussed and took action to approve and sign a class action opt-in notice form to recover payment-in-lieu-of-taxes for fiscal years 2015, 2016, and 2017 in the case United States Court of federal claims Kane County, Utah v. The United States. Commissioner Darren McKinney was apprehensive last week on whether joining the class action lawsuit would have ramifications. However, following discussion with the District Attorney's office as well as Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse The Commissioners decided to join the class action lawsuit.

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse discuss the 43 properties which the county acquired the most recent resale, 6 of which have already received bids. Many of the properties on the new County roll will need cleanup and maintenance, and Hulse discussed with the Commissioners the possibility of purchasing a lawn mower. Currently the county is not equipped to provide simple lawn maintenance, and bids out for the service. The purchase of a lawnmower would reduce the need to go out for bids to maintain county owned properties and lots. The Commissioners decided to go out for bids on a lawn mower for the county, and will discuss the issue in the near future.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska, at 10 am.