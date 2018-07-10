Posted: Jul 10, 2018 2:36 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2018 11:58 AM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was pulled over for a routine traffic stop was placed under arrest after officers found drugs and an unregistered weapon. Jeffrey Vire stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

According to an affidavit, an officer pulled over a Chevy pickup and noticed an odor commonly associated with marijuana coming from the vehicle. Vire was the passenger with a female driving. They both gave consent when the officer asked to search the vehicle.

A zipper bag was located between the passenger seat and the center console. The officer opened the bag and found a substance believed to be marijuana. A small baggie with white residue believed to be methamphetamine was also located.

While Vire was being placed in handcuffs he informed officer that he had a weapon in his waistband. Vire stated the weapon was a 1915 Colt .32. Vire did not have a concealed carry permit.

Bond for Vire was set at $1,000.