Posted: Jul 11, 2018 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2018 10:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's State Superintendent, Joy Hofmeister is taking her show on the road. Hofmeister was in Bartlesville Wednesday hosting professional development seminars for teachers and administrators.

The training has been held in Oklahoma City over the years but Hofmeister has offered the training at satellite locations to save money. The superintendent is upbeat when she talks about the teacher pay raise passed this spring by the state legislature. She says the state is plugged in to the needs of educators.

This is week one of two weeks Hofmeister is offering the training across the state. Schools from Washington, Nowata, Osage, Tulsa, and Craig Counties were in attendance.